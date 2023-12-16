'Bring Medal, Get Job': Tejashwi Yadav Declares Bihar's New Sports Policy

The new sports policy is aimed at promoting sports in Bihar, said Tejashwi Yadav.

Bihar athletes will directly get state government jobs if they win medals, said Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday while announcing the new sports policy of his government.

"Jo medal layega woh naukri payega (whoever brings medal will get job)," he declared at a sports event.

"Unemployment is the enemy of the people. Even the educated are not getting jobs. People have degrees, but no jobs. We have brought this policy to promote sports in the state," added Mr Yadav, deputy to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

He said 81 sportspersons have been chosen for various officer-level posts, like Block Development Officer (BDO) and inspector. "We are not just giving jobs to the 81 sportspersons, but making them officers. They will soon receive their joining letters," he said.

However, one must not neglect studies and study hard to get a degree, said the Deputy Chief Minister.

"I am the son of two (former) chief ministers. I could have managed a degree if I wanted, but I was honest. Many have fake degrees, but I didn't do that," said Mr Yadav. His parents, Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, have both served as Chief Ministers of Bihar.

Children must not focus just on iPhones and tablets, but go to the playground for physical games, he said.

He added that his government has recruited over a lakh teachers in a single day to ensure quality education in rural areas.