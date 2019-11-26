'BR Ambedkar Would Have Been Happiest Were He Alive Today': PM Modi On Constitution Day

PM Modi was addressing parliamentarians in Central Hall

The Constitution stands for the dignity and unity of India and Indians, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told parliament today on the occasion of Constitution Day. Saluting Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, who played a key role in the framing of the document, the Prime Minister claimed that nobody would be happier at the state of affairs in the country than its first Law Minister. India had strengthened and empowered its democracy in the 70 years since the Constitution was adopted, he added.

"The two mantras of the Constitution are 'dignity for Indians' and 'unity for India'," Prime Minister Modi told MPs gathered in the Central Hall of Parliament, adding, "Had Babasaheb Ambedkar been alive today he would have probably been the happiest man".

PM Modi was speaking shortly after the Supreme Court ruled on the chaotic political situation in Maharashtra, where the BJP's Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as Chief Minister after a secretive ceremony on Saturday.

The Prime Minister also referenced Mahatma Gandhi in his speech today, reminding assembled parliamentarians "we can only expect all our rights when we perform our duties to perfection".

"Gandhi-ji (said) we can only expect all rights when we perform our duties to perfection. Thus, according to the father of our nation, duties and rights are directly linked," he said, adding, "There are several such easy duties citizens can perform and contribute to the rise of the nation".

"If a citizen saves every drop of water, he's performing his duty. If he's getting immunization done at the right time, he's performing his duty. If he's voting, he's performing his duty. If he's paying his taxes, he's performing his duty," the Prime Minister said.

India marks its 5th Constitution Day - a tribute to Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar - today. A practice that began four years ago, during the first term of the Narendra Modi government, it is celebrated on November 26 - the day the nation adopted its constitution.

November 26 used to be celebrated as National Law Day.

While the Prime Minister was speaking inside parliament, opposition parties gathered outside the building. Led by Congress President Sonia Gandhi, who read out the Preamble of the Constitution, opposition leaders protested the government formation in Maharashtra.

Earlier today Iltija Mufti, the daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, tweeted on the occasion of Constitution Day.

"We are living in times when 3 ex J&K CMs who swore allegiance to Indian constitution have been illegally detained since 5th August. Meanwhile MLAs are being purchased like onions in a supermarket. Happy Constitution day," her tweet read.

