Mumbai Woman Foils UPI Fraud Bid After Recognising 'Red Flags'

A woman has managed to thwart a potential UPI scam after receiving a call from an imposter claiming to be associated with LIC transactions.

Sharing a detailed note on X (formerly Twitter), the woman, who was visiting her parents, shared the harrowing experience to alert others about the tactics employed by scammers. “Omg guys, someone recently tried to scam me with UPI,” she wrote.

Omg guys, someone recently tried to scam me with UPI.



I was at my parents'. My dad and I had just discussed about maturing investments and what to do next with it.



He had just left the house.



I get a call from some guy who said he got my number from my dad... — Tamanna (@itssynecdoche) January 5, 2024

The user recounted receiving a call from a man who allegedly got her number from her father. The caller, addressing her as "beta" (child), claimed that he needed to transfer Rs 25,000 LIC money to her father but had to send the amount to her instead as her father did not use the virtual mode of payment. The user, not suspecting foul play at this point, agreed to help.

The imposter, posing as a well-wisher, insisted on confirming her Gpay details, as her father was not on the platform. “I got a call from some guy who said he got my number from my dad because my dad said he is not on Gpay and I am (which is true),” she wrote.

As the call progressed, the scammer rapidly moved through a sequence of transactions, transferring amounts in real time while pressuring the user to confirm the receipts.

However, the situation took a suspicious turn when the user received Rs 50,000 instead of the purported Rs 5,000 and the scammer attempted to capitalise on the error, requesting the return of Rs 45,000. “He is like ‘arre beta, I sent 50k instead of 5k. No worries. Can you send 45k back to me?'" the user recounted on X.

Realising the attempt to manipulate her, the user immediately became sceptical. Thinking quickly, the user claimed to only have received text messages but no money on Gpay, leading the scammer to instruct her to open the app. “Right then I get a notification that I have a message on Gpay,” she wrote. “I then tell him that I have a message on Gpay and not money. He asks me if I want to see a screenshot from him.”

Despite the pressure, the user wisely insisted on waiting for her father's return before taking any action. “I tell him why don't we wait till my dad's back and I will call him from his number to sort this out.” The scammer eventually disappeared from the scene.

Reflecting on the incident, the user highlighted the timing of the call, which occurred shortly after attempting to enter Aadhaar details on the EPFO website.

The imposter's use of the term "beta" and constant rushing tactics contributed to creating a sense of urgency and momentarily clouded the user's judgement.

This incident serves as a stark reminder for users to remain vigilant and cautious when receiving unexpected calls or messages related to financial transactions.