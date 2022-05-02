'Bodily Autonomy Protected Under Constitution': 5 Big Vaccine Order Points

The Supreme Court said bodily integrity is protected under the law and nobody can be forced to be vaccinated. It said restrictions on individuals through vaccine mandates cannot be called proportionate.

The court, however, said that the current vaccination policy cannot be called unreasonable and that it is based on scientific evidence.

The Supreme Court suggested that till the infection numbers are low, no restriction is imposed on individuals' access to public places, services and resources.

The court clarified that its suggestion does not extend to the mandate to observe Covid-appropriate behaviour.