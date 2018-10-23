Blast Inside Army Camp In Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, No Casualties

The blast occurred in an unmanned shelter inside the camp and the matter is under investigation.

A blast took place inside an Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday, officials said. There were no casualties.

The explosion occurred inside the 93rd brigade headquarters at Moti Mahal in the border district around 10.45 am.

"It has nothing to do with cross-border shelling (from Pakistan)," said Jammu-based Army spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand.

The blast occurred in an unmanned shelter inside the camp and the matter is under investigation, he said.