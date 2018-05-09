Blast In Manipur Kills Two BSF Constables, Leaves Civilians Injured

It is being suspected that the actual target was a BSF van which was about to enter the campus area.

A blast in Manipur's Imphal on Wednesday killed two Border Security Force jawans and critically injured two civilians. The police said preliminary investigations suggested that an improvised explosive device or IED was used to carry out the attack near a BSF outpost located close to Koirengi Airfield in the city's East district.The blast, which took place at around 2 pm inside a store near the outpost, left the lower parts of the bodies of constables Sanjay Tirkey and NN Meetei amputated. The owner of the store is also said to be seriously injured.All those injured were rushed to the the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences or RIMS where the two constables succumbed to their injuries.It is being suspected that the target was a BSF van which was about to enter the camp. So far, none of the terrorist groups in Manipur has claimed the attack.This is the second attack on paramilitary forces stationed in the state in as many days. On Tuesday, two hand grenades were lobbed at an Assam Rifles facility in Imphal, injuring a jawan attached to the force.