BJP's Shaina NC Switches Party After Eknath Shinde's Seat Offer

Shaina NC is Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena's candidate from Mumbadevi

BJP spokesperson Shaina NC has joined the Shiv Sena after the Eknath Shinde-led party fielded her from Mumbadevi in the November 20 Assembly election. She will file her nomination today.

"I would like to thank our hon prime minister @narendramodi ji our dynamic chief minister @mieknathshinde ji and dy cm Dev_Fadnavis ji and @AjitPawarSpeaks. Our Mahayuti leadership has given me an opportunity to serve the people of Mumbadevi for the assembly elections," she said in a post on X.

Hours after the Shinde-led Sena announced her as a candidate, she joined the party in the presence of the Maharashtra Chief Minister and other party leaders.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Shaina NC said, "I have been living in South Mumbai all my life and I realise the kind of challenges citizens here have to face, whether it is cluster development, local hygiene, or open spaces. I am committed to the people of Mumbai."

"I don't want to just be an MLA, I want to be their voice. I believe that it is the collective consciousness of the administration, the legislature, and the citizens, that needs to be showcased in terms of good public service. I assure the people that I have no PA, I answer all my calls, and I will always be accessible and accountable to my citizens and all my voters," she added.

The Mumbadevi constituency is part of the Mumbai Lok Sabha seat. The Congress's Amin Patel has represented it in the Assembly since 2009.

Earlier, there were reports that BJP may field Shaina NC in Worli. But the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena announced former Congress leader Milind Deora as its Worli candidate. He will now take on Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray.