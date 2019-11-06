'Flight Delayed, Then Bag Is Lost': BJP's Shaina NC Slams SpiceJet

SpiceJet apologised for the incident on Twitter (File)

BJP leader Shaina NC on Wednesday tweeted that she lost her bag after travelling on a SpiceJet flight. The leader complained the flight was delayed by over two hours, and her luggage arrived after an hour of waiting, with a bag missing. She also pulled up the management, saying it didn't provide any explanation for the missing bag.



"First your flight is delayed by 2 hours plus, then the luggage takes an hour , and then the bag is lost! High time SpiceJet gets its act together. No staff, no reply, no accountability. Can't blame the consumers for raising their voice! SpiceJet, expecting a reply," she tweeted.

First your flight is delayed by 2 hours plus , then the luggage takes an hour , and then the bag is lost !!!! High time @flyspicejet gets its act together. No staff , no reply , no accountability. Can't blame the consumers for raising their voice. @flyspicejet expecting a reply. pic.twitter.com/wkDBWoGPEg — Shaina NC (@ShainaNC) November 6, 2019

The budget carrier apologised for the incident on Twitter.

"Respected Ma'am, we are genuinely sorry for your experience. This shouldn't have happened. We would want to make it up to you. May we request you to share your direct contactable number via DM so that we may get in touch with you," a tweet from their official account said.

Respected Ma'am, we are genuinely sorry for your experience. This shouldn't have happened. We would want to make it up to you. May we request you to share your direct contactable number via DM so that we may get in touch with you. https://t.co/koxsiBPpQh — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) November 6, 2019

In 2016, the Supreme Court had asked SpiceJet airline to pay compensation and penalty of Rs 60,000 to a Tripura resident for losing his luggage in one of its flights.

Justice JM Malik had asked the air carrier to pay the compensation amount to Agartala resident Dr Atanu Ghosh whose one out of five registered 'check-in' baggage was lost during his flight and could not be found.

Shaina NC had joined the BJP in 2004 and is the national spokesperson of the party.

Some airlines provide optional insurance service, covering the loss of luggage in flights.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.