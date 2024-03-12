BJP's Nayab Singh Saini Takes Oath As New Haryana Chief Minister

Nayab Singh Saini sworn in as new Haryana Chief Minister.

The BJP's Nayab Singh Saini, 54, was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Haryana at a rapidly-assembled ceremony in Chandigarh Tuesday evening, capping a frenetic few hours triggered by the resignation this morning of his predecessor, Manohar Lal Khattar, and the entire cabinet.

In a significant gesture, Mr Saini - seen as a confidante of the 69-year-old ML Khattar - bent to touch his feet twice, and was hugged in return. And, in addition to Mr Saini, the BJP's JP Dalal, Moolchand Sharma, Banwari Lal, and Kanwar Pal Gurjar - all from the old cabinet - took oath as ministers.

In an equally significant move, outgoing Home Minister Anil Vij has been dropped.

The new government will be backed by six independent lawmakers and, potentially, five from the JJP of now ex-Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, who are set to cross but are not expected to get cabinet berths. The BJP has 41 MLAs in the 90-member House, in which the majority mark is set at 46.

Mr Khattar's stepping down - and that of his ministers - followed a breakdown of the ruling BJP-JJP alliance over failed seat-sharing talks for the Lok Sabha election. However, the swapping of a chief minister has also been seen as another chapter in the BJP's well-worn election playbook.

In the past, the party has changed out chief ministers, and reshuffled cabinets before Assembly elections to ward off the anti-incumbency factor and rejuvenate state units and leaders. This was the tactic before polls in Gujarat and Uttarakhand, which the party won, and Karnataka, which it lost.

The selection of Mr Saini - an influential Other Backward Classes leader - also represents the BJP's focus on caste and OBC equations in each state before an election. The BJP made similar moves in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh (this was after it won the elections).

In the first instance, it replaced four-time Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and, in the second, in Rajasthan, opted against bringing back former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.

Mr Khattar is a two-time Chief Minister and his term was to expire in October.

Another likely factor in picking Mr Saini to be the new Chief Minister is that his community accounts for an estimated eight per cent of the state population, with sizeable populations in the Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Ambala, Hisar and Rewari districts. Mr Saini is the Lok Sabha MP from Kurukshetra.

Haryana's political landscape was thrown into flux this morning after Mr Khattar's resignation, with a several rumours doing the rounds, including one that he will make his Lok Sabha election debut.

There was speculation Mr Khattar would be fielded either from Karnal (held by the BJP's Sanjay Bhatia) or Mr Saini's Kurukshetra seat. It now appears he will be given the ticket for the latter.

Speaking to reporters after the swearing-in, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh - one of two senior leaders sent by the party's HQ as observers - said, "He (Mr Khattar) is a senior leader and has experience... and had run a good government. Soon the party will give him a big responsibility."

The BJP-JJP alliance in Haryana - formed after the 2019 Assembly election - seemed to be running smoothly till roadblocks over seat-sharing for the Lok Sabha poll. The JJP wanted two seats but the BJP would only give one; in 2019 the JJP contested and lost seven seats and the BJP won all 10.

The JJP has said it will contest all 10 seats on its own; the party will hold a rally in Hisar district, at which JJP boss Dushyant Chautala is expected to announce details of that campaign.

Immediately after Mr Saini was sworn in, Mr Chautala posted on X (formerly Twitter), thanking the people of Haryana for the "opportunity to serve as Deputy Chief Minister".

"Your support and cooperation for the welfare of Haryana... has always energised me. With limited time, and limited numbers, we worked day and night to protect Haryana's interests," he said.

Haryana may have only 10 Lok Sabha seats, but it is a Hindi heartland state and is therefore a crucial battleground for the BJP. This is particularly so since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party set itself a target of 370 Lok Sabha seats (on its own) and 400 with National Democratic Alliance members.

The Congress, meanwhile, has hit out at the BJP. Former state unit boss, Selja Kumari, slammed the party for "roaming all over the country making alliances" but failing to properly govern Haryana.

"They should explain why the alliance broke. You are roaming all over the country, making alliances with parties... but you have been in power in Haryana for five years and the people have seen your lack of governance. The only alternative is Congress," she told news agency ANI.

