BJP's Kirit Somaiya Meets Maharashtra Governor, Seeks Action On 'Fake FIR'

BJP Leader Kirit Somaiya visited the Raj Bhavan along with party leaders.

Maharashtra BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Wednesday met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and submitted a representation listing his demands, including action against Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey over an alleged fake FIR filed in his name.

Mr Somaiya, a former Lok Sabha MP from Mumbai, has alleged a bogus FIR was filed at the Bandra police station in his name at the behest of Pandey last week, days after his car was vandalised when he was leaving the Khar police station after meeting the arrested independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA-husband Ravi Rana.

Speaking to reporters outside the Raj Bhavan after meeting the Governor, he said, "Pandey filed a fake complaint in my name and I had not signed that FIR. Despite my several requests, the Khar police did not register my FIR on the instructions of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray." "The FIR is fake and I have not signed on it. I demanded action against those who filed the bogus FIR," Mr Somaiya said.

Mr Somaiya had visited the Khar police station on April 23 and later alleged he was injured in an attack by a group of people. The BJP leader had gone to meet Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana who were taken to the Khar police station following arrest for their announcement to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside the private residence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in suburban Bandra.

Mr Somaiya visited the Raj Bhavan along with party leaders, including Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Pravin Darekar.

Pravin Darekar alleged the attack on Mr Somaiya was meant to "kill him".

"Somaiya has been bringing out instances of corruption in the MVA government. He is exposing them relentlessly. The attack on Somaiya was meant to kill him," he claimed.

"We requested the Governor to protect Somaiya. We also demanded strict action against the assailants," Pravin Darekar said.