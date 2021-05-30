'Delhi's Hindrance Creators': JP Nadda Attacks AAP, Arvind Kejriwal Without Naming Them

JP Nadda marked seven years of the BJP's rule in India with the Seva Hi Sangathan programme.

BJP chief JP Nadda today praised BJP workers for carrying out their duties in a mature and sensitive manner despite hurdles set up by naysayers and critics. Without naming anyone, he singled out the Aam Admi Party and its founder Arvind Kejriwal, for creating "hindrances" in Delhi.

"Friends, some people are doers, some create hindrances. The doers persevere. And we know that those who create hindrances will always be around...Delhi, too, is affected by such people," Mr Nadda said in a video message.

"I don't want to take names and comment on a day when you are all involved in such good activities. But these are the people who, in the name of vaccines, once broke India's morale, Delhi's morale," he said.

The BJP National President was addressing via video conferencing the Sewa hi Sangathan ('Service is the organisation') programme in the capital on the occasion marking seven years of BJP rule in the country.

The party plans to reach out to one lakh villages to provide Covid-related assistance, including dry rations, sanitisers, face masks, and oximeters. The party is battling an image crisis fueled by criticism over its handling of the pandemic.

Referring to the AAP and Mr Kejriwal, who have been bitter critics of the handling of the pandemic in the national capital, Mr Nadda said: "These are the people who had said big things about mohalla clinics. These are the people who had boasted about administration. They held press conferences and said something or the other. But at the time of infections, they put everything under the central government's responsibility."

The BJP's workers, however, work with a lot of empathy and risk their own lives, the BJP chief said, adding that they would not be rattled by such allegations.