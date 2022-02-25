"Everyone Wants PM Modi's Help To Stop Ukraine War": BJP's Hema Malini

Actor Hema Malini is the BJP MP from Mathura (File)

Actor-turned-BJP MP Hema Malini's pitch for the elections in Uttar Pradesh took a detour for the Ukraine-Russia war on Friday, as she said "everyone" was seeking an intervention by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"He has brought the country so far, the world is amazed. He has made a name for himself and the world respects him. Even now in the Ukraine Russia war, he is trying to take part in trying to stop it and everyone is requesting our Modi ji. He is considered a big world leader. It is a matter of pride for us," the Lok Sabha member said, campaigning in Ballia which votes on March 3.

The BJP's campaign in Uttar Pradesh has centred around the "double engine ki sarkaar" slogan that praises not only Chief Minister Adityanath but the leadership of the Prime Minister. Multiple social media campaigns by the BJP in the last few months have highlighted what the party says is PM Modi's stature as a world leader.

As Russian forces attacked cities in Ukraine, PM Modi dialled Russian president Vladimir Putin on Thursday night, appealing for an "immediate cessation of violence" and stressed that India attached the highest importance to the safe exit of its citizens from Ukraine.

A statement from the Prime Minister's Office said PM Modi called for "concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations and dialogue".

He reiterated his "long-standing conviction that the differences between Russia and the NATO group can only be resolved through honest and sincere dialogue," the statement read.

Russia started military operations against Ukraine on Thursday morning after months of tension over the former Soviet republic's proximity to NATO.

Tanks and other heavy equipment rolled into several northern regions of Ukraine, separatist-controlled areas in the east which Russia has formally recognised as independent nations and the Kremlin-annexed peninsula of Crimea in the south.

Uttar Pradesh is voting in seven phases and the results will be announced on March 10.