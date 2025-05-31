BJP's Arogya Mandir, AAP's Mohalla Clinics: Here Are The Key Differences

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday, May 31, dedicated the first of the Urban Ayushman Arogya Mandir to the national capital. It is located at the premises of the Tis Hazari Court.

The BJP-led government, which has marked 100 days in office, is working towards introducing 33 such healthcare facilities across multiple locations in the city.

The objective behind this is to provide comprehensive primary healthcare to the residents, similar to the 'Mohalla Clinics' initiative of the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. But the two of them are quite different from each other.

Arogya Mandir: Key facilities to be made available

Screening for five types of cancer

Pre and post care facilities for pregnant women

12 types of vaccinations for children

105 medicines and 14 different types of tests

79 types of tests through outsourcing.

8 types of blood tests

Diabetes and hypertension tests

Free of cost medicines

Yoga classes to be held twice a week

What did people get from Mohalla Clinics?

Treatment for Cold, fever, cough and flu

Necessary vaccinations for children and adults

Patients get free medical consultation and essential medicines

Basic tests like blood sugar

Pregnant women provided with early check-ups and care facilities

No delivery facility for pregnant women

Consultation and necessary medicines available for mental health-related problems

Arogya Mandir vs Mohalla Clinics: What's the difference?

One of the key highlights of Arogya Mandir is that pregnant women will be provided a care facility both for delivery and after that. This was not available in Mohalla Clinics.

The Rekha Gupta government's focus here is to provide better primary health services to the urban population. The government is paying special attention to ensure that people get better health services. In the first phase, 33 Arogya Mandir will be built in the city. People will be able to avail health services from 9:30 AM to 3:30 PM at these facilities.

Family planning counselling

People will be able to get 14 different types of tests done here, with all of them being made available free of cost. Interestingly, patients will not have to wait for their reports for a long time, as they will be made available in just 30 minutes.

Also, parents will be able to get their children vaccinated at these centres. A total of 79 types of tests can be done free of cost in Arogya Mandir through outsourcing.

Apart from these, people will be provided with family planning counselling at the centres. Moreover, there will be two yoga classes per week.

Mohalla Clinics: Treatment for common diseases only

Unlike the all-new Arogya Mandir, the Mohalla Clinics of the former Delhi government used to provide treatment for common illnesses like fever, cough and flu only. The previous AAP government in Delhi started this concept in October 2015.

The objective of this flagship healthcare scheme of Arvind Kejriwal was to provide free and easy treatment to the general public. Besides medical consultation, free medicines are also made available in these clinics.

These facilities also provided vaccination for children, while certain tests were also made available.

In total, there are over 500 Mohalla Clinics in Delhi that give information regarding the prevention of diseases to the patients.