BJP Working On 'Mission 65 Seats' For Chhattisgarh Polls: Raman Singh Raman Singh said the political scenario in the entire country was changing rapidly and the election results of Lok Sabha elections 2014 and subsequent ones in various Assembly elections and bypolls were an eye-opener for the Congress.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT It is the result of good governance by the BJP that it is in power in 19 states, he said. Raipur: Chief Minister Raman Singh today launched a blistering attack on the Congress over several issues in Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly, adding that the BJP was working on a target to win more than 65 seats in the coming assembly polls in the state.



Replying on the debate on the motion of thanks on the Governors' address, Mr Singh said the political scenario in the entire country was changing rapidly and the election results of Lok Sabha elections 2014 and subsequent ones in various Assembly elections and bypolls were an eye-opener for the Congress.



It is the result of good governance by the BJP that it is in power in 19 states, he said, adding that the vision of a 'Congress Mukt Bharat' (Congress free India) would soon be fulfilled.



Mr Singh claimed that the condition of the Congress had turned so poor in the entire country that whenever he delivered a speech in the Assembly, a Congress or a Congress-supported government fell.



Today again he was speaking and it seems the Congress government in Karnataka will fall, Mr Singh added.



The Congress had tarnished the dignity of democracy and encouraged caste based politics, and it had misused Section 356 and imposed emergency several times in many states, he said.



Hailing the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Singh today said that country was moving ahead on the path of development due to its strong leadership.



He said that the party was working on "mission 65 seats" for the forthcoming state polls.



Earlier, taking part in the debate, the Leader of Opposition, TS Singhdeo, accused the state government of ignoring the interest of farmers and of weakening panchayati raj institutions.



Mr Singhdeo also alleged that an attempt was being made to snatch land from tribals in the state.



