BJP To Pay Tribute To Atal Bihari Vajpayee On His First Death Anniversary

Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the BJP stalwart, died last year on August 16.

Remembering party's founder member and tallest leader, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to pay tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his first death anniversary.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the party's general secretaries at BJP headquarters.

Sources in the party claimed that the top brass wants the death anniversary, as one where "every member of BJP family" would remember the tallest leader of the party.

"For this (Atal Bihari Vajpayee's first death anniversary), we will ask every leader, post holder and state unit to ensure tributes to be paid to Vajpayee ji in every district. Leaders need to ensure that it must be done keeping in mind the stature of the leader to whom we will pay tribute," stated a senior leader of the party who claimed that many BJP cadres independently organising tributes for the leader and this includes cultural evenings to remember Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The party top brass has also decided to celebrate Independence Day as well. With nationalism being the flavour of the season, it has been decided that leaders would be asked to garland the statues of martyrs in their respective constituencies besides hoisting tricolour flag.

The BJP has also planned Rakshabandhan celebrations for soldiers. "As we know the Rakhi is coinciding with Independence Day, we are planning to encourage girls to tie Rakhis on soldiers wrists. It would also inculcate a sense of belongingness despite being away from their homes. Rest of the programmes will soon be decided and known," informed the source.

