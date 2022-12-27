BJP To Kick Off 'Mission Tamil Nadu 2024' With JP Nadda's Coimbatore Visit

The UPA alliance, led by Chief Minister MK Stalin's DMK, won a landslide victory in 2019.

With an eye on the next general elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party will today kick off "Mission Tamil Nadu 2024" with party president JP Nadda's visit to the southern state.

At least five events have so far been planned in the Coimbatore district, where Mr Nadda will address rallies, and visit temples. BJP has reportedly seen some support in the Coimbatore and Nilgiris districts.

In the 2019 general elections, the BJP had lost all five seats it contested along with NDA alliance partner All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), and others. NDA contested all 39 seats, but won just one.

The UPA alliance, led by Chief Minister MK Stalin's Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), won a landslide victory, bagging the rest 38 seats.

JP Nadda will offer prayers at Kottai Easwaran Temple in Ukkadam at 11:45 am today. Tomorrow, he will then have lunch with media and social media dignitaries of the party at a hotel. After that, he will address a public meeting at 4:15 pm at the ground opposite TKV Palani Mahal, and later visit a party workers' house in the evening.