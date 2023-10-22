BJP Revokes Suspension Of Telangana MLA Who Made Remarks Against Prophet

BJP had earlier issued a show cause notice to Raja Singh (File)

The BJP's central disciplinary committee has revoked the suspension of its Telangana MLA T Raja Singh, who was suspended by the party in August last year for his controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammed.

Raja Singh was the only BJP candidate to be elected MLA from Telangana in 2018. Subsequently, two more MLAs, Raghunandan from Dubbak and Eatala Rajender from Huzurabad, were elected in byelections.

"The central disciplinary committee of the BJP revoked the suspension of Shri T Raja Singh MLA Gosha Mahal from the BJP after due consideration of his explanation in response to the show cause notice served by the party," a press release issued by the party said.

The party had issued a show cause notice to Mr Singh, asking him to submit a written reply by September 2, 2022. He was arrested in August and released from jail in November, following a High Court order.

The BJP MLA from Goshamahal was arrested by the Hyderabad police on August 25, 2022, under the Preventive Detention Act after he released a video in which he made controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammed. This was in response to a show of stand-up comic Munawar Faruqui in Hyderabad.

In a letter sent to Raja Singh, Om Pathak, the member secretary of BJP's central disciplinary committee, had said the Telangana leader "expressed views contrary to the Party's position on various matters."