BJP Releases Second List Of Candidates In Mizoram

The BJP had released its first list of 13 candidates on October 20. (File)

The BJP today released its second list of candidates for 24 seats in the election to the 40-member Mizoram Assembly on November 28.

The BJP had released its first list of 13 candidates on October 20.

The names of three other candidates will soon be announced, a senior leader of the state BJP unit said.

The saffron party has so far fielded the largest number of six women candidates.

The Zoram People's Movement fielded two women candidates, while the ruling Congress announced Minister of State for Cooperation Vanlalawmpuii Chawngthu as the lone woman nominee of the party.

There is no woman aspirant in the Mizo National Front's 39 nominees.