Amit Shah In Karnataka For Election Campaign: LIVE Updates

Amit Shah was received by BJP lawmaker Nalin Kumar Kateel at the Mangaluru airport

08:59 (IST) Amit Shah's Karnataka schedule for today.

BJP president Amit Shah is in Karnataka as part of the party's election campaign for the upcoming assembly election in the state. After arriving in Mangaluru last evening, he addressed a small public meeting near the airport. He will start the day with a visit to the Kukke Subramanya temple before he inaugurates Nava Shakthi Samavesh at Sullia. Later, he will address students at Vivekananda Institutions in Puttur on the role of the youth in building a "New India".Amit Shah will also visit the family of BJP worker Deepak Rao, a BJP worker who was murdered last month. After a press conference at Surathkal, Mr Shah will attend the Fishermen Convention at Malpe before heading to the Sri Krishna Matt.Elections are due in Karnataka in a few months. BJP, in an attempt to consolidate its presence in the south, has launched a rigorous campaign in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Karnataka on Monday to flag off a new train and address voters.