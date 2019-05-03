BJP Jharkhand Office Damaged In IED Blast, Maoists Likely Suspects: Cops

Police said the way the blast was triggered indicates the involvement of the Maoists. (Representational)

A Bharatiya Janata Party office in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district was partially damaged in an improvised explosive device, or IED, blast triggered by suspected Maoists on Friday, police said.

No one was injured in the blast, they said.

Four armed men came to the party office at Kharswan early today morning and dragged out two/three persons sleeping inside the building before planting an IED, said Superintendent of Police, Chandan Kumar Sinha.

Asked whether Maoists were involved in the incident, the officer said the way the blast was triggered indicates the involvement of the Maoists.

A police team rushed to the spot to investigate the incident.

Seraikela-Kharswan, about 30 km from Jamshedpur, falls under Khunti Parliamentary seat, from where former Jharkhand Chief Minister and BJP leader Arjun Munda is contesting the May 6 Lok Sabha polls.

