BJP Meet To Discuss Last 30 Seats In Punjab, List Likely On January 27

BJP President JP Nadda on Monday announced that the party would be contesting 65 seats.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met the Punjab BJP leaders at the party office on Tuesday to discuss the candidates for the remaining seats in Punjab and the next list is likely to be declared on January 27.

Talking to ANI after the meet, Punjab BJP in-charge Dushyant Gautam said, "We have already released the names of 35 candidates and 30 more names are remaining. In today's meeting, most of the work has been done on deciding the names of the rest 30 candidates. Tomorrow (January 26) we will finalise them and announce them the day after tomorrow (January 27)."

While speaking about the election campaign Mr Gautam said, "We will discuss more on it. There has been some discussion today about campaigns and things will move forward according to that."

He further informed that among the 30 names that have been considered, the party has included women, people belonging to scheduled castes, Brahmins, among others. "Special attention has been given to all classes", Mr Gautam added.

BJP President JP Nadda on Monday announced that the party would be contesting 65 seats out of the 117 assembly elections in Punjab. Captain Amarinder Singh's party is going to contest 37 seats and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's party on 15 seats. Till now BJP has announced the names of its 35 candidates for Punjab.

On Tuesday's meeting, Punjab election in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, party in-charge Dushyant Gautam and state president Ashwini Kumar were present along with BJP President JP Nadda.