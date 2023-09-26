BJP Leader Shahnawaz Hussain Hospitalised After Cardiac Arrest

Shahnawaz Hussain is one of the national spokespersons of the BJP (File)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shahnawaz Hussain suffered cardiac arrest and was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday evening.

Shahnawaz Hussain is one of the national spokespersons of the BJP.

He was the Minister of Textiles and the Minister of Civil Aviation in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

