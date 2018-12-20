Rahul Gandhi Speaking 'Pakistan's Language' On Rafale: BJP Leader

If Rahul has guts, he should debate it in the Lok Sabha, Kailash Vijaywargiya

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijaywargiya on Wednesday accused Congress president Rahul Gandhi of speaking the "language of Pakistan" and seeking information in the Rafale issue that the neighbouring country wants.

"Why Rahul is asking the questions to the Centre on the issue of Rafale deal whose answers Pakistan wants to know? Why you (Rahul) appear to be standing with the enemy country?" Mr Vijaywargiya said at a BJP event.

"In the lust for power, why are you speaking the language of Pakistan," the BJP leader added.

"In the Rafale issue, the Supreme Court ruled in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. Rahul should be ashamed, but now he is demanding that a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) be constituted to probe the deal," he said further.

The top court had last week dismissed petitions seeking probe into the alleged irregularities in the Rafale fighter jet purchase deal.

"If Rahul has guts, he should debate it in the Lok Sabha. But the Congress is creating a ruckus in the lower house and disrupting its proceedings," he said.

Earlier, the BJP general secretary also claimed that during the victory processions of the Congress in the Assembly elections, slogans of "Pakistan Zindabad" were raised.

"Whenever Congress wins and the party takes out a victory procession, people shout Pakistan Zindabad, but Congressmen remain silent on this," he alleged.

However, Madhya Pradesh Congress spokesperson Neelabh Shukla termed Vijaywargiya's statement as highly objectionable.

"It is a very irresponsible statement. He should come out with evidence, or apologise publicly for making a false allegation," Shukla said.

The BJP tried to polarise voters and disrupt the communal harmony in the recently concluded assembly elections but people voted the party out, he added.