BJP Leader Shot Dead In UP By Bike-Borne Men, Protests Break Out

BJP's DK Gupta was shot dead last night.

A BJP leader was shot dead last night in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district. DK Gupta was targeted by three unknown attackers on bikes, police said.

The BJP leader, who was the Mandal vice president, was leaving after closing his shop when he was attacked at a local market.

Soon after the killing, a protest by some family members and supporters broke out outside the hospital - where he was taken - as they demanded arrest of the accused. Some protesters also tried to block a road in Agra.

"Some unknown men targeted the BJP leader in the marketplace. We are carrying out a probe. We talked to the protesters to calm them down. We are aiming for a breakthrough in the next 24 hours," police officer Mukesh Kumar Mishra told reporters late last night.

"He was attacked after he had closed shop. The family members have given the name of some suspects. We will conduct investigation, and arrest them soon," Shachindranath Nath Patel, another police officer, said.

A video showed policemen talking to those protesting the murder. Visuals also showed the cops trying to clear the roads.

The BJP leader's family took the body from the hospital last night and left for home.