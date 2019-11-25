'Ram Prahar Time': BJP Leader On Devendra Fadnavis' Early Morning Oath

The BJP's Ashish Shelar addressed media after a meeting of Maharashtra MLAs in Mumbai.

As NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena targeted the newly-formed government in Maharashtra over an early morning oath ceremony, BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Sunday justified that BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Chief Minister during the time of "Ram Prahar".

He asserted that Shiv Sena, who forgot Lord Ram, cannot understand the importance of "Ram Prahar".

"They say the swearing-in was done in the darkness of the night. We are people who go to shakhas early morning. That is Ram Prahar time as per our belief. How would those who forgot lord Ram understand the importance of Ram Prahar ?" he said at a press conference in Mumbai.

Accusing Shiv Sena of making false promises to people of Maharashtra over government formation in the state, he said, "The Governor had asked Shiv Sena about their willingness and ability to form the government. Showing interest to form the government and giving time to form a government are two different things. Shiv Sena is confusing these two."

The BJP leader claimed that Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has given time to BJP till November 30 to prove majority on the floor.

Targetting Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, he asked that those who could not decide over Common Minimum Programme with Congress and NCP in last 10 days cannot bring MLAs before the governor in 10 minutes.

Mr Shelar further asked about the basis on which Sena thought to join hands with Congress, who has been protesting against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Bill.

"Will Shiv Sena support NRC and Citizenship Amendment Bill? They were always of the view that action is needed against illegal Bangladeshis in Mumbai and other parts of the country. As they have decided to go with Congress, now they must clear their stand over these issues," he said.

