BJP Leader Arrested For Comments On Prophet 4 Days After Kanpur Clashes

A BJP leader was arrested today for derogatory comments on Prophet Muhammad, four days after violence broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. Harshit Shrivastava, an office bearer of the BJP Youth Wing, was trying to spoil the atmosphere through his objectionable posts," police said.

"We will act against anyone who tries to play with religious sentiments," said Kanpur Police Commissioner Vijay Meena.

Violence erupted in parts of Kanpur after Friday prayers as members of two groups clashed and threw stones at each other over a call to shut down markets in protest against BJP leader Nupur Sharma for her alleged comments against Prophet Mohammed during a TV debate on the Gyanvapi issue.

The BJP had on Sunday suspended Ms Sharma and expelled Delhi unit media head Naveen Jindal for their remarks on the religious leader.