'Down To Dirty Games': AAP Accuses BJP Of Trying To 'Buy' Councillors

Aam Aadmi Party's today accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of trying to "buy" it's recently-elected councillors in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). The BJP has come down to its "dirty games," the party alleged.

Accompanied by three AAP councillors, Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh addressed the media, and said that despite getting 30 fewer seats in the recently concluded civic body polls in Delhi, and losing 80 seats as compared to the last elections, the BJP is down to "dirty games, just like the horse-trading of MLAs in Maharashtra, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Goa, and Gujarat"

They are applying the same "formula" of buying elected representatives in Delhi, Mr Singh added, while appealing to the Delhi Police Commissioner to arrest and jail those who are "trying to murder democracy and insult the people's mandate" through threats and money.

"BJP is such a shameless party, that it says the Mayor will be theirs, even after getting 30 fewer seats than us," Sanjay Singh said.

AAP councillors also alleged that they received threats, and offers of Rs 50 lakh to cross-vote in the Mayor election.

"These are AAP councillors, they will stand with Arvind Kejriwal with honesty and devotion. Our councillors will keep exposing all their tricks," Mr Singh said.

Earlier, the BJP had accused the Aam Aadmi Party of trying to lure the councillors of BJP.

"After cash for ticket, AAP is trying cash for councillor," the BJP had said.

Arvind Kejriwal's agents are roaming the streets of Delhi to lure councillors, the BJP had claimed.

Just as Aam Aadmi Party has accused the BJP of running 'Operation Lotus', the BJP is now accusing the Aam Aadmi Party of running 'Operation Jhaadu (broom -- AAP's election symbol)".