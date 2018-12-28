Bills On Right To Refuse, Non-Vegetarian Food, Cow Population In Lok Sabha

Employees should be able to switch off once they leave their offices or during holidays; no non-vegetarian food should be served at government events; and there should an authority to stabilise population of cows. These were some of the private members' bills introduced in the Lok Sabha today.

Supriya Sule of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) presented a bill for an Employees' Welfare Authority which will guarantee every employee the right to refuse work-related calls and emails beyond work hours and on holidays.

BJP's Parvesh Sahib Singh said non-vegetarian food shouldn't be served at official government meetings and functions under the (Prohibition on serving Non-Vegetarian Food) Bill, 2018, one of the 85 bills introduced.

Another one came from BJP's Nishikant Dubey who introduced a Bill for the formation of a body to ensure stabilisation of population of cows. Mr Dubey's party colleague, Sanjeev Balyan moved a Bill for implementation of two-child norm to improve the standard of living of citizens and to control the population of the country.

Jagdambika Pal of the BJP introduced a Bill seeking amendments in the Army Act, 1950, the Navy Act, 1957 and Air Force Act, 1950 to ensure equal rights and opportunities to members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community to serve in the armed forces.

Shivaji Adalrao Patil of Shiv Sena introduced a bill for abolition of begging and rehabilitation of beggars.

Anurag Singh Thakur of the BJP introduced the Suicide Prevention in Youth Bill with focus on timely intervention and lines of communication.