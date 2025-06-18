Akali Leader Posts Pics, Dubs AAP Minister 'Worshipper Of Lust', He Hits Back

A political storm is sweeping Punjab as Shiromani Akali Dal's Bikram Singh Majithia posted intimate photos of state minister Ravjot Singh and a woman, demanding that he be sacked. Mr Singh has contended that the photos Mr Majithia posted are AI generated and featured his ex-wife. The minister has also said he would file a police case and sue for defamation.

"Another minister of AAP government's act! The act of minister Ravjot... who played with the dignity of daughters and sisters. If there is even a little shame in the AAP Punjab government then immediately dismiss minister Ravjot and expel him from the party," reads a rough translation of his vernacular post on X, in which he tagged party chief Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

AAP's state unit chief Aman Arora stood by minister, accusing Akali Dal of stooping low to play dirty politics.

Ravjot Singh has contended that the Akalis attack on him was a "caste-based political conspiracy" and that the party has lost all limits of decency. It also exposes their "mindset towards women".

"This act not only attacks me personally but also insults the dignity of a woman, exposing their real mindset towards women in society. This is not just a personal attack-it is a caste-based and political conspiracy. The fact that this disgraceful act happened just two days before the Ludhiana by-election shows that the fear of a crushing defeat by AAP is forcing the opposition into such desperate and unethical actions," his post on Facebook read.