4 Injured After 13 Coaches Of Tapti Ganga Express Derail In Bihar

Chhapra-Surat Tapti Ganga derailed at around 9:45 am.

Thirteen coaches of the Tapti Ganga Express train derailed in Bihar's Chappra on Sunday morning.

Four passengers were injured in the accident which took place around 9:45 in the morning.

However, no deaths were reported due to the derailment.

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. Relief and rescue operations are underway.

Last month, at least six people died and 36 were injured after a Delhi-bound train derailed in Bihar's Vaishali district, about 30 km from Patna. Eleven coaches of Seemanchal Express came off the tracks near Sahadai Buzurg station at around 4 am.

More details are awaited.



