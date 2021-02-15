Bihar Quake: Tejashwi Yadav, Others Post 'Stay Safe' On Twitter

Earthquake in Bihar: 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck Bihar (Representational)

People on Twitter started posting 'stay safe' tweets after it was reported that an earthquake of 3.5 magnitude had struck near Nalanda in Bihar on Monday night.

The earthquake was reported by the National Centre for Seismology.

"Tremors felt in Patna. I wish everyone safety and plead all to be attentive, take safety precautions & move to safe open spaces if needed," Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav tweeted.

Tremors felt in Patna.



I wish everyone safety and plead all to be attentive, take safety precautions & move to safe open spaces if needed. — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) February 15, 2021

Soon, Twitter users started posting messages about having felt a minor earthquake in Patna.

"We felt a small earthquake in Bihar," Twitter user Samir Kumar Dube posted.

"Earthquake in Patna, Bihar. Hope everyone is safe," another user Dharmendra Mahto tweeted.