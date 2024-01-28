BJP's Samrat Chaudhary, Vijay Sinha To Be Nitish Kumar's Deputies: Sources

Nitish Kumar will form government with the BJP in Bihar

Nitish Kumar will be assisted by two Deputy Chief Ministers in the new government to be formed with the BJP's support, sources have said.

Bihar BJP chief Samrat Chaudhary and Leader of Opposition in the Bihar assembly Vijay Sinha will be appointed Deputy Chief Ministers, sources said.

The party's national head JP Nadda will reach Patna this evening to finalise the Bihar realignment with Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United), or JD(U).

There were reports yesterday that BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi, who was deputy to Nitish Kumar when the BJP and the JD(U) was in an alliance in the state, is wanted back in the state.

Back when Sushil Modi was Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister, he had often faced barbs from the Opposition as "Nitish Kumar's man" for his public show of support for the Chief Minister.