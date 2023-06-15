Stunt Biker Breaks Through Nitish Kumar's Security, He Gets Out Of The Way

The incident is being seen as a serious breach in Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's security

No one is safe from Patna's swerving bikers, not even the Chief Minister.

This morning, a speeding biker suddenly broke through the security cordon of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar while he was on a walk. The Chief Minister somehow managed to get out of the way of the biker and escaped injury.

The incident is also being seen as a serious breach in the Chief Minister's security as the officers protecting him must have stopped the biker before he approached the Chief Minister.

Following the incident, the biker was taken into custody. He is now being questioned.

Top officers of the police and security establishment have reached the Chief Minister's residence after the incident.

Patna's stunt bikers, many of them eager to shoot to social media fame, have been a key talking point for their dangerous manoeuvres that endanger other vehicles and pedestrians. Many of them get their friends to shoot their stunts and then upload them as reels.

In April, a video of two girls performing a wheelie and other stunts on Atal Path had gone viral. None of them wore helmets, prompting social media users to call for stricter implementation of traffic rules in the city.

Another video surfaced from the Bihar capital last month. This showed two men on a speeding bike, one of them gets up and stands on the seat as the bike continues to cruise on the road. This clip, too, prompted concerns on road safety.