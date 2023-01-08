Bihar Journalist Shot At By Criminals, Hospitalised With Severe Injuries

Notably, this is the second time Rajesh Anal has been attacked.

A journalist was severely injured in a firing incident in Maharajganj of Bihar's Siwan district on Saturday, the police official said. The bullets, fired by two criminals, hit the waist and left thigh of journalist Rajesh Anal.

He was later admitted to Siwan Sadar Hospital. According to the doctors, his condition is still critical.

Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Sinha reached the spot soon after receiving the information.

"We are investigating the case. Whoever is involved in it will be arrested soon," Mr Sinha said.

The incident took place at K Mohan Bazar of Maharajganj in Siwan district when Rajesh Anal was returning home after closing his shop.

Two criminals on a bike overtook him and fled after firing. He was taken to the hospital by locals.

Notably, this is the second time Rajesh Anal has been attacked.

Earlier in 2017, he was stabbed during the famous Moniya Baba Mela of Maharajganj.

Meanwhile, there has been a stir in the area after this incident.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)