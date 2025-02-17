Bihar Family Welcomes Newlywed Daughter, Son-In-Law With Chopper Ride

A chopper landed and a man got down to go home but it's not a scene from Karan Johar's hit film 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham' but from Bihar where a newlywed couple took a helicopter to come home in Vaishali.

The grand welcome was organised by the man's brother-in-law who wanted his sister and her husband to come to his house, for the first time after marriage, in a helicopter.

The couple flew from Patna for Vaishal, covering over 30 kilometres in a few minutes. People had gathered to welcome the woman and her husband, Dheeraj, who was coming to his wife, Supriya's, house for the first time after getting married. Necessary permission was taken and police and the fire brigade were deployed near the helipad.

The people of the Sarasai Village of Vaishali were excited to see a helicopter land in their area. A huge crowd had gathered to welcome their son-in-law and the family members garlanded Dheeraj and welcome him home.

The couple had come to Vaishali to attend a function at his wife's house. "I am very happy. I've witnessed the culture of Mithila. My in-laws wanted me to come home in a helicopter and we are very happy," Dheeraj said.

"I am very happy. My brother, Krishna, thought about this and I feel very grateful. After I got married, he wanted us to come home in a chopper. He made the impossible possible for us and it was a grand entry for us and I am very happy," Supriya said.

Supriya Rani

Dheeraj works in the Revenue Department in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district.

The chopper flew back to Patna after dropping the couple.