In Bihar, Numbers Show Slim Margin In NDA Victory

According to the final results, in the NDA block, the BJP won 74 seats, polling 82,01,298 votes.

Only 84,900 votes had helped Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar gain a fourth straight term, shows data from the Election Commission a day after counting of votes in the state's recently concluded assembly election. The overall difference in votes polled by the ruling NDA and the opposition alliance of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Congress and the Left was just 0.2 per cent, data shows.

Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United - which delivered an unprecedented dismal performance, yielding the big brother position to ally BJP after winning only 43 seats -- polled 64,84,414 votes.

Former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM, which won four seats in its political debut, polled 3,75,564 votes.

The VIP of Mukesh Sahni got 6,39,342 votes.

In the opposition Grand Alliance, the Congress, whose tally slid from the 27 seats of 2015 to 19 seats, polled 39,94,912 votes.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal, which became the party with the highest number of seats with a haul of 75 seats, polled 96,63,584 votes.

The CPI-ML - the marginalized Left bloc party which won 11 seats -- polled 12,50,869 votes.

The CPI polled 3,49,489 votes for the two seats they won and CPM - 3,56,855 for their three seats.

The overall difference was around 84,900 votes, a slender margin going by most state results. Overall, the ruling NDA won 125 seats - against the 110 seats of the opposition alliance.

The result was announced at 4 am on Wednesday after nearly 20 hours of excitement-packed counting.

Late in the evening, as the RJD fell behind the BJP after several ups and downs, the party claimed that the opposition alliance had won 119 seats.

Posting a list on Twitter, the party claimed the victors were being denied their certificates by a conspiracy of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his administration, which was putting pressure on the Election Commission.

In response, the commission, during a late night briefing, said when the RJD claim was tweeted, only 146 results were declared, indicating that the alliance's claim was not feasible.

This morning, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar - who got a fourth straight term by the largesse of the BJP -- tweeted his thanks to the people and gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The people decide. I bow to them for giving the NDA a majority. I am also grateful for the support from PM Modi," Mr Kumar tweeted.