Counting 'Transparent': Election Body Sources After Tejashwi Yadav Charge

Opposition parties' allegations that winning candidates of the Bihar election were not given confirmatory certificates are not based on facts, Election Commission sources said Friday, adding counting was "completely transparent" and "done in front of all political parties".

All political parties were given round-wise reports and no allegations were raised at that time, poll body sources further said, calling on the opposition parties - led by Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress - to admit the public mandate instead of levelling allegations.

On Tuesday, as the votes were being counted - a process that took over 15 hours because of Covid-related restrictions - the opposition had alleged that their candidates were not being given winning certificates due to pressure from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his government.

The RJD released a list of 119 seats and claimed these had been won by candidates of the opposition alliance. However, they had not received their victory certificates, the party said.

RJD leader Manoj Jha met poll body officials and said he did not "trust the administration". The party also held a demonstration in Patna.

Earlier in the day the party had tweeted: "In almost 10 seats, the Nitish administration is delaying the count, not giving certificates to the winning candidates. Sitting in CM's house, Nitish Kumar and Sushil Modi are pressurizing the Principal Secretary to call all DMs (district Magistrates)and ROs (Returning Officers) to get a decision in favor of the nearest contested seats."

The Congress backed up these claims, saying one of their candidates had not receive a certificate.

On Wednesday Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala repeated those claims, alleging that party candidates in Kishanganj and Sakra had won but were not given victory certificates. mr Surjewala alleged tampering of votes and accused the ruling NDA of "misusing power".

The Election Commission, in a late night press conference on Tuesday, hit back at the allegations, pointing out that at the time results for only 146 (of 243) seats had been declared.

"We are not under any pressure," the poll body said.

The BJP-led NDA recorded a closely-fought won over the opposition alliance led by Mr Yadav in the counting of votes that took place on Tuesday. The BJP and Nitish Kumar's JDU, with two smaller allies, claimed 125 seats to the opposition's 110.