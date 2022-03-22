President, PM, Chief Minister Greet People On Bihar's Statehood Day 'Bihar Diwas'

President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi greeted people of Bihar on their state formation day (File)

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted people of Bihar on their state's formation day, also known as Bihar Diwas.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister wished that the state, rich in historical and culture heritage, establishes new records in development.

बिहार के सभी भाइयों और बहनों को बिहार दिवस की हार्दिक बधाई। मेरी कामना है कि ऐतिहासिक और सांस्कृतिक विरासत से समृद्ध यह प्रदेश विकास के नए-नए कीर्तिमान स्थापित करता रहे। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2022

President Ram Nath Kovind greeted people of Bihar, saying its hardworking and talented people have contributed significantly in India's development.

"Greetings to the people of the state on Bihar Diwas! Bihar has a glorious past and rich cultural heritage. The hardworking and talented people here have contributed significantly in the development of the country," President Kovind said.

बिहार दिवस पर प्रदेश के लोगों को बधाई! बिहार का एक गौरवशाली अतीत और समृद्व सांस्कृतिक विरासत है। यहां के कर्मठ व प्रतिभाशाली लोगों ने देश के विकास में महत्वपूर्ण योगदान दिया है। बिहार के राज्यपाल के रूप में यहां के लोगों का मुझे अत्यंत स्नेह मिला।इस विशेष अवसर पर मेरी शुभकामनाएं। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 22, 2022

"As the Governor of Bihar, I have received immense affection from the people here. My best wishes on this special occasion," President Kovind tweeted in Hindi.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also wished the people of the state, saying "Hearty congratulations and best wishes on Bihar Diwas. May Bihar continue on the path to progress. With our values of unity, brotherhood, and social harmony, let us all take a pledge to take Bihar to the heights of progress."

Bihar was carved out of Bengal on March 22, 1912.

