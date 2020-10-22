Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi Tests Positive, Hospitalised

The assembly election in the state will be held on October 28, November 3 and 7 for a new government and the results will be declared on November 10.

Sushil Modi has been admitted to Patna's All-India Institute of Medical Sciences. (File)

New Delhi:

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi announced today that he has contracted coronavirus and has been admitted to Patna's All-India Institute of Medical Sciences. Mr Modi's declaration on testing positive comes amid full-scale campaigning for the three-phase assembly election that's less than a week away.

"Tested positive for CORONA.All parameters perfectly normal.Started with mild temp. No temp.for last 2 days. Admitted to AIIMS Patna for better monitoring. CT scan of lungs normal.Will be back soon for campaigning," Sushil Modi has tweeted.

