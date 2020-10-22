Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi Tests Positive, Hospitalised

Sushil Modi has been admitted to Patna's All-India Institute of Medical Sciences. (File)

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi announced today that he has contracted coronavirus and has been admitted to Patna's All-India Institute of Medical Sciences. Mr Modi's declaration on testing positive comes amid full-scale campaigning for the three-phase assembly election that's less than a week away.

"Tested positive for CORONA.All parameters perfectly normal.Started with mild temp. No temp.for last 2 days. Admitted to AIIMS Patna for better monitoring. CT scan of lungs normal.Will be back soon for campaigning," Sushil Modi has tweeted.

The assembly election in the state will be held on October 28, November 3 and 7 for a new government and the results will be declared on November 10.