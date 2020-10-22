Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Live Updates: BJP Releases Poll Manifesto

Patna:
The Bharatiya Janata Party today released its manifesto or Sankal Patra for the state of Bihar ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. The manifesto was unveiled by senior BJP leader and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Free Covid-19 Vaccination In Manifesto
The BJP's manifesto is the first to include a Covid vaccine, which is still work in progress and is being chased by various companies and scientists across the world.
Top promises made by the BJP in its manifesto
- 19 lakh job opportunities
- Free Covid-19 vaccination for all in Bihar
- 3 lakh new teachers' appointments
- Making Bihar an IT hub to generate 1 0 lakh jobs
- Making one crore women self-reliant
- One lakh jobs in the health sector
- Pucca houses for 30 lakh people
BJP will provide 19 lakh jobs to Bihar people: Sanjay Jaiswal
The BJP today promised 19 lakh jobs and free vaccination for all in its manifesto for the Bihar election starting next week, party's state unit chief Sanjay Jaiswal said. In an attempt to undercut opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav's promise of "10 lakh government jobs", the BJP's "Sankalp Patra" offers what it calls 19 lakh job opportunities.
