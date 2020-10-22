Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Live Updates: BJP Releases Poll Manifesto

Top promises made by the BJP in its manifesto

Here are the top promises made by the BJP in its manifesto



- 19 lakh job opportunities



- Free Covid-19 vaccination for all in Bihar



- 3 lakh new teachers' appointments



- Making Bihar an IT hub to generate 1 0 lakh jobs



- Making one crore women self-reliant



- One lakh jobs in the health sector



- Pucca houses for 30 lakh people





