Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay To Visit India For 3-Days Starting July 5

PM Modi and Bhutanese PM Tshering Tobgay will meet in Delhi this week. (File)

Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay will arrive in New Delhi on Thursday on a three-day visit during which both sides are expected to deliberate on a range of issues including defence, security and strategic cooperation.



Announcing Mr Tobgay's visit, the Ministry of External Affairs said his visit will provide an opportunity to advance the "exemplary ties of friendship" between the two countries.



Prime Minister Tobgay will hold wide-ranging talks with P Modi and call on President Ram Nath Kovind.



In February, Mr Tobgay had visited Guwahati to participate in an investors' summit on the sidelines of which he and PM Modi had held talks.



According to news agency PTI, few days after Mr Tobgay's visit, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale and Army Chief General Bipin Rawat had reportedly travelled to Bhutan where they held extensive talks with the Bhutanese leadership on key strategic issues including the situation in Doklam.



In their talks, PM Modi and Prime Minister Tobgay are expected to deliberate on the situation in Doklam tri-junction, the site of 73-day-long standoff between Indian and Chinese armies last year.



This year, both the countries are commemorating the golden jubilee of the establishment of formal diplomatic relations.



