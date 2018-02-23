Bhutan Firmly With India On Doklam, Government Tells Parliamentary Panel

Raising the issue at a meeting of the parliamentary standing committee on external affairs, Rahul Gandhi asked what China's intention was with regard to Doklam and also wanted to know what the Indian government was doing with respect to the structures being built by the Chinese beyond 30 kilometres of Doklam, sources said.
The panel that is headed by Congress lawmaker Shashi Tharoor was briefed by Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale and Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra.
Last month, clear satellite images indicated a Chinese buildup within the region that Bhutan claims as its own. Indian and Chinese troops were locked in a 73-day standoff in Doklam from June 16 last year after India stopped the building of a road in the disputed tri-junction by the Chinese army. Bhutan and China have a dispute over Doklam.
At the beginning of today's parliamentary panel meeting, some members expressed concern over the Doklam issue coming up again when top government officials had already briefed the panel more than once, sources said.