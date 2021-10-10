Bhupesh Baghel To Stay As Chhattisgarh Chief Minister: State Home Minister

Bhupesh Baghel completed two-and-a-half years in June this year.

Amid speculation about a possible change of guard in the Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh, state Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu on Sunday said Bhupesh Baghel will continue to be the chief minister.

Notably, Mr Sahu was also one of the contenders for the Chief Minister's post after Congress came to power in Chhattisgarh in December 2018.

"We believe those who become chief minister, they continue to hold the post. According to circumstances, sometimes they are shifted in just two-four months while sometimes they last for 15-20 years. As of now Bhupesh Baghel is the chief minister and he will continue (on the post)," Mr Sahu told reporters in Gaurella-Pendra-Marwahi (GPM) district when asked about the speculation regarding the change of guard.

The speculation started doing rounds after Mr Baghel completed two-and-a-half years as the chief minister in June 2021.

Loyalists of Congress leader TS Singh Deo had claimed the party high-command had agreed in 2018 for a rotational chief ministership between Bhupesh Baghel and Mr Singhdeo.