Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary: 5 Points On New UP BJP Chief

Mr Chaudhary was born in Mahendra Sikandarpur village in Moradabad in 1966 and completed his school education from there.

His political career started in 1991, when he joined the BJP. Before joining the party, he was associated with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

Mr Chaudhary fought election against Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav in 1999, but lost.

He became a member of the state's legislaive council (MLC) in 2016, and was given the charge of Panchayati Raj ministry after the BJP government came to power in the state in 2017.