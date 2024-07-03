'Bhole Baba': Ex Cop-Turned-Preacher At Centre Of UP Stampede Horror

Spiritual leader Bhole Baba, former police constable-turned-preacher, is missing since his latest sermon ended in a stampede that killed 121 of his followers on Tuesday evening in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras.

A police report says more than 250,000 people attended Tuesday's satsang or prayer meeting at Hathras, some 200 kilometre from national capital Delhi, despite permission being given for only 80,000.

Originally Suraj Pal Singh, he later changed his name to Narayan Sakar Hari or "Bhole Baba". The preacher is a native of Kasganj village, close to the Hathras area where the stampede took place. He was a police constable in Agra for nearly a decade before he resigned in the 1990s and turned to spirituality and started giving public sermons about leading a pious life.

He used to travel across the northern states of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, where he has a huge following, and address gatherings, mostly on the first Tuesday of every month, media reports said.

Reported to be in his early 60s, he usually dresses in pristine white suits and ties, sporting sunglasses, a departure from the spartan image of most godmen. His followers, most of whom are women, are usually dressed in pink and worship him as "Bhole Baba". His wife, who is often present during congregations, is addressed as "Matashri".

"The great Narayan Sakar Hari will manifest in person and bless devotees," said a video posted on his YouTube channel ahead of the Tuesday gathering.

A member of Dalit community, the preacher's aim was to create an ideal society, free of superstition and full of compassion, according to a hoarding erected at the site of Tuesday's incident.

To protect himself from devotees who would rush to touch his feet and seek his blessings, he had formed a security team known as Narayani Sena, with men and women guards who would escort him to gatherings.

Multiple media reports claim mismanagement was common in the congregations, alleging that even during the Covid lockdown his followers were allowed to worship at his ashram, which has no idols.

(With agency inputs)