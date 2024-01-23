Bharat Ratna Awardee Karpoori Thakur Was Nitish Kumar, Lalu Yadav's Mentor: 5 Facts

Karpoori Thakur served as Chief Minister of Bihar twice in the 1970s - From December 1970 to June 1971 and from December 1977 to April 1979.

He had been a mentor to many current generation leaders of the state, including Nitish Kumar and his ally Lalu Prasad Yadav, the RJD president.

During his short stint as the Chief Minister, Karpoori Thakur imposed a total ban on alcohol in Bihar but this was resisted by Dalits whose employment was dependent on the toddy trade.

He was popularly known as Jan Nayak (people's leader) - someone who devoted his life to socially backward communities in Bihar.