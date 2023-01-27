Rahul Gandhi, Omar Abdullah Walked Just A Kilometre, Security Lapse Alleged

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir was scrapped today with the Congress alleging "very serious security lapses".

Rahul Gandhi was to walk 11 km in the Kashmir Valley but had to stop after a kilometre.

Congress leaders said as Rahul Gandhi walked into Kashmir, a large, unexpected crowd was waiting for him.

A "sudden withdrawal of security personnel" caused a serious security breach, said Congress sources, adding that the Jammu and Kashmir administration mismanaged the crowds.

After Rahul Gandhi crossed the Banihal Tunnel on the way to Srinagar, a huge crowd and inadequate security forced the Congress leader to stop, said sources.

Rahul Gandhi couldn't move for about 30 minutes, Congress leaders said. He was taken away in a security vehicle and the party called off the yatra for today.

"The police drove off after we crossed Banihal Tunnel," said Congress leader KC Venugopal.

"There was no police for proper security of Rahul Gandhi and Omar Abdullah. There were very serious security lapses. Rahul Gandhi was going without any security. We are very concerned about the security aspect," Mr Venugopal said.