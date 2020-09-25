Bharat Bandh Live Updates: Nationwide Farmers' Protest Today; Punjab, Haryana Likely To See Total Shutdown

Farm sector bills: Farmers in Punjab plan to block railway tracks for 3 days.

As farmer unions in Punjab has started their three-day "Rail Roko" protest on Thursday against the three farm sector bills in Amritsar and Firozpur districts, others have given a call for a statewide "bandh" on September 25, and from October 1. In view of today's protests, the Firozpur Railway Division has cancelled 14 trains affecting the state's connectivity with Mumbai and Nanded in Maharashtra, Kolkata and New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal, Jaynagar in Bihar, and Haridwar in Uttar Pradesh.

The increasing calls for protests amid the coronavirus pandemic in Punjab indicate that though the bills may have been passed in the parliament, the farmers - who are wary that the bills will spell the end of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system once procurement starts outside mandis - are in no mood to accept them.

Here are the live updates on farmers' protest:

Sep 25, 2020 09:49 (IST) Members of Karnataka State Farmers' Association hold protest near Bommanahalli on Karnataka-Tamil Nadu highway against Farm Bills passed in Parliament.

Members of Karnataka State Farmers' Association hold protest near Bommanahalli on Karnataka-Tamil Nadu highway against Farm Bills passed in Parliament.

Sep 25, 2020 09:48 (IST) Delhi: Police personnel deployed in Chilla area near Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border point, in wake of the nationwide protest called by farmers today against Agriculture Bills passed in the Parliament. Delhi: Police personnel deployed in Chilla area near Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border point, in wake of the nationwide protest called by farmers today against #AgricultureBills passed in the Parliament. pic.twitter.com/wtaaN09mAU - ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2020 Delhi: Police personnel deployed in Chilla area near Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border point, in wake of the nationwide protest called by farmers today against Agriculture Bills passed in the Parliament.

Sep 25, 2020 09:47 (IST) Bihar: RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) workers protest in Darbhanga, against Farm Bills, while riding buffaloes.

Bihar: RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) workers protest in Darbhanga, against #FarmBills, while riding buffaloes. pic.twitter.com/cKA2wpXa6B - ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2020

Sep 25, 2020 09:21 (IST) Protests in UP's Barabanki

As the protests against farm bills escalate, Ayodhya-Lucknow Highway has been blocked during today's protest.

As the protests against farm bills escalate, Ayodhya-Lucknow Highway has been blocked during today's protest.

Sep 25, 2020 09:19 (IST) Punjab: Farmers, under the aegis of Bharatiya Kisan Union and Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPI), block Amritsar-Delhi National Highway near Phillaur in Jalandhar, in protest against Farm Bills passed in the Parliament. Punjab: Farmers, under the aegis of Bharatiya Kisan Union and Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPI), block Amritsar-Delhi National Highway near Phillaur in Jalandhar, in protest against #FarmBills passed in the Parliament. pic.twitter.com/6zsXZ5VhnW - ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2020 Punjab: Farmers, under the aegis of Bharatiya Kisan Union and Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPI), block Amritsar-Delhi National Highway near Phillaur in Jalandhar, in protest against Farm Bills passed in the Parliament.

Sep 25, 2020 09:11 (IST) Ahead Of Farmers' Protest, Nitish Kumar Supports Farm Bills



Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has extended vocal support to the contentious farm bills of ally BJP that has created huge turbulence among farmers and drawn opposition criticism. Breaking his self-imposed boycott of electronic media, Mr Kumar told reporters on Thursday that the countrywide farmers' protest called on Friday is "completely unnecessary". Read Here

Sep 25, 2020 09:07 (IST) Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has appealed to the farmers to strictly maintain law and order, and adhere to all COVID-19 safety protocols, during today's Bandh against the Agriculture Bills: Punjab Chief Minister's Office .

Sep 25, 2020 09:06 (IST) Police personnel are being deployed around Ladowal Toll Plaza in Ludhiana, in the wake of nationwide protest by farmers today, over protests against farm bills. Police official says, "All prepartions have been made, additional forces have been deployed. Farmer leaders have assured us that protest will be peaceful." Punjab: Police personnel being deployed around Ladowal Toll Plaza in Ludhiana, in the wake of nationwide protest by farmers today, over #FarmBills. SHO Ladowal says, "All prepartions made, additional forces deployed. Farmer leaders have assured us that protest will be peaceful." pic.twitter.com/mf70umS576 - ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2020 Police personnel are being deployed around Ladowal Toll Plaza in Ludhiana, in the wake of nationwide protest by farmers today, over protests against farm bills. Police official says, "All prepartions have been made, additional forces have been deployed. Farmer leaders have assured us that protest will be peaceful."