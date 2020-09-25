Bharat Bandh Live Updates: Nationwide Farmers' Protest Today; Punjab, Haryana Likely To See Total Shutdown

As farmer unions in Punjab has started their three-day "Rail Roko" protest on Thursday against the three farm sector bills in Amritsar and Firozpur districts, others have given a call for a statewide "bandh" on September 25, and from October 1. In view of today's protests, the Firozpur Railway Division has cancelled 14 trains affecting the state's connectivity with Mumbai and Nanded in Maharashtra, Kolkata and New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal, Jaynagar in Bihar, and Haridwar in Uttar Pradesh.
The increasing calls for protests amid the coronavirus pandemic in Punjab indicate that though the bills may have been passed in the parliament, the farmers - who are wary that the bills will spell the end of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system once procurement starts outside mandis - are in no mood to accept them.
Here are the live updates on farmers' protest:
Delhi: Police personnel deployed in Chilla area near Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border point, in wake of the nationwide protest called by farmers today against #AgricultureBills passed in the Parliament. pic.twitter.com/wtaaN09mAU- ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2020
Bihar: RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) workers protest in Darbhanga, against #FarmBills, while riding buffaloes. pic.twitter.com/cKA2wpXa6B- ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2020
As the protests against farm bills escalate, Ayodhya-Lucknow Highway has been blocked during today's protest.
Punjab: Farmers, under the aegis of Bharatiya Kisan Union and Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPI), block Amritsar-Delhi National Highway near Phillaur in Jalandhar, in protest against #FarmBills passed in the Parliament. pic.twitter.com/6zsXZ5VhnW- ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2020
Punjab: Police personnel being deployed around Ladowal Toll Plaza in Ludhiana, in the wake of nationwide protest by farmers today, over #FarmBills. SHO Ladowal says, "All prepartions made, additional forces deployed. Farmer leaders have assured us that protest will be peaceful." pic.twitter.com/mf70umS576- ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2020
Punjab: Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee continues their 'rail roko' agitation in Amritsar, in protest against the #FarmBills.- ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2020
The Committee is holding the 'rail roko' agitation from September 24 to 26 against the Bills. pic.twitter.com/NFfSCcWuO5