Bengaluru Woman Stabs Live-In Partner To Death: Police

The two had known each other for the last three years, police said. (Representational)

A woman who allegedly stabbed her live-in partner to death in Bengaluru has been arrested, police said.

According to the police, Renuka alias Sheela, 34, from Belagavi killed her live-in partner, Javed, 24, from Kerala.

The incident took place in Hulimavu police station's Akshay Nagar service apartment on September 2.

The man used to work at a mobile service centre, and the two had known each other for the last three years and were in a live-in relationship in the service apartment, police said.

According to initial police investigations, on Tuesday there was an altercation between the two and Renuka allegedly stabbed Javed in the chest with a knife.

Further investigation is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)