Bengaluru Reports First Dengue Death This Year Amid Spike In Cases

Bengaluru on Saturday reported its first confirmed case of a death due to dengue since January amid a recent spike in cases, a senior official said.

The 27-year-old victim who died due to the vector-borne disease hailed from CV Raman Nagar here.

"He was admitted at Manipal Hospital on June 25 with a history of fever and died on June 27 due to severe dengue with multiple organ dysfunction syndrome," Dr Syed Sirajuddin Madni, Chief Health Officer, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike told PTI.

On Friday, two suspected deaths due to dengue were reported in Bengaluru following which the civic body decided to carry out a death audit today to ascertain the cause of death.

"We have received reports. Out of the two suspected deaths due to dengue, one has been confirmed and it is the first case of dengue death in Bengaluru since January," he said.

The other patient, a 80-year-old woman, who was a native of Tamil Nadu also had breast and colon cancer and had shown symptoms of dengue. However, her cause of death was not dengue, the official said.

With dengue cases being reported in the state, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday directed officials to take the detection and treatment of the viral infection seriously.

From January till date, Bengaluru has reported 1,743 cases of dengue.

According to the chief minister's office, a total of 5,374 cases and five deaths were reported in the state till June 24.

